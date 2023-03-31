If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Presents An Opportunity

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Sherwin-Williams' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Sherwin-Williams managed to grow EPS by 12% per year, over three years. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. EBIT margins for Sherwin-Williams remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 11% to US$22b. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Sherwin-Williams.

Are Sherwin-Williams Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$56b company like Sherwin-Williams. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$173m. We note that this amounts to 0.3% of the company, which may be small owing to the sheer size of Sherwin-Williams but it's still worth mentioning. This still shows shareholders there is a degree of alignment between management and themselves.

Should You Add Sherwin-Williams To Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, Sherwin-Williams is a growing business, which is encouraging. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. These two factors are a huge highlight for the company which should be a strong contender your watchlists. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Sherwin-Williams (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you need to be mindful of.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

