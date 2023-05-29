If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Sing Investments & Finance (SGX:S35) Presents An Opportunity

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Sing Investments & Finance (SGX:S35). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Sing Investments & Finance with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Sing Investments & Finance Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Shareholders will be happy to know that Sing Investments & Finance's EPS has grown 23% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Not all of Sing Investments & Finance's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. While we note Sing Investments & Finance achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 14% to S$72m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Since Sing Investments & Finance is no giant, with a market capitalisation of S$244m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Sing Investments & Finance Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Over the preceding 12 months, we see that company insiders sold S$5.2k worth of Sing Investments & Finance stock. On a brighter note, we see that MD, CEO & Executive Director Sze Leong Lee paid S$71k for shares, at an average acquisition price of S$1.02 per share. Overall, that is something good to take away.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Sing Investments & Finance bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at S$25m. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. That amounts to 10% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Should You Add Sing Investments & Finance To Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Sing Investments & Finance's strong EPS growth. Better still, insiders own a large chunk of the company and one has even been buying more shares. These things considered, this is one stock worth watching. It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for Sing Investments & Finance (1 is concerning!) that you need to take into consideration.

Keen growth investors love to see insider buying. Thankfully, Sing Investments & Finance isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

