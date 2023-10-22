If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Skellerup Holdings (NZSE:SKL) Presents An Opportunity

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Skellerup Holdings (NZSE:SKL). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Skellerup Holdings' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Shareholders will be happy to know that Skellerup Holdings' EPS has grown 20% each year, compound, over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Skellerup Holdings maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 5.3% to NZ$334m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Skellerup Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Skellerup Holdings shares worth a considerable sum. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at NZ$30m. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Even though that's only about 3.2% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Does Skellerup Holdings Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, Skellerup Holdings' raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in Skellerup Holdings' continuing strength. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Skellerup Holdings you should know about.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

