If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Solarvest Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SLVEST) Presents An Opportunity

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Solarvest Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SLVEST). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Solarvest Holdings Berhad's Improving Profits

Even modest earnings per share growth (EPS) can create meaningful value, when it is sustained reliably from year to year. So it's easy to see why many investors focus in on EPS growth. To the delight of shareholders, Solarvest Holdings Berhad's EPS soared from RM0.023 to RM0.036, over the last year. That's a fantastic gain of 61%.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. EBIT margins for Solarvest Holdings Berhad remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 82% to RM498m. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Solarvest Holdings Berhad's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Solarvest Holdings Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. Solarvest Holdings Berhad followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. To be specific, they have RM213m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Those holdings account for over 25% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Does Solarvest Holdings Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Solarvest Holdings Berhad's strong EPS growth. With EPS growth rates like that, it's hardly surprising to see company higher-ups place confidence in the company through continuing to hold a significant investment. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Solarvest Holdings Berhad , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

