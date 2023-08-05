If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Spur (JSE:SUR) Presents An Opportunity

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Spur (JSE:SUR). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Spur with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Spur's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Over the last three years, Spur has grown EPS by 4.6% per year. That might not be particularly high growth, but it does show that per-share earnings are moving steadily in the right direction.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The good news is that Spur is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 3.5 percentage points to 10.0%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Since Spur is no giant, with a market capitalisation of R1.9b, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Spur Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

It's nice to see that there have been no reports of any insiders selling shares in Spur in the previous 12 months. So it's definitely nice that Group COO & Executive Director Kevin Robertson bought R104k worth of shares at an average price of around R20.84. Decent buying like this could be a sign for shareholders here; management sees the company as undervalued.

Should You Add Spur To Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Spur is that it is growing profits. It's not easy for business to grow EPS, but Spur has shown the strengths to do just that. The icing on the cake is that an insider bought shares during the year; a point of interest for people who will want to keep a watchful eye on this stock. We should say that we've discovered 2 warning signs for Spur (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

