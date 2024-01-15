If EPS Growth Is Important To You, St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Presents An Opportunity

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in St. Joe (NYSE:JOE). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Quickly Is St. Joe Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. To the delight of shareholders, St. Joe has achieved impressive annual EPS growth of 40%, compound, over the last three years. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. On the one hand, St. Joe's EBIT margins fell over the last year, but on the other hand, revenue grew. If EBIT margins are able to stay balanced and this revenue growth continues, then we should see brighter days ahead.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

While it's always good to see growing profits, you should always remember that a weak balance sheet could come back to bite. So check St. Joe's balance sheet strength, before getting too excited.

Are St. Joe Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

With strong conviction, St. Joe insiders have stood united by refusing to sell shares over the last year. But more importantly, President Jorge Gonzalez spent US$55k acquiring shares, doing so at an average price of US$45.49. Purchases like this clue us in to the to the faith management has in the business' future.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for St. Joe is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Holding US$96m worth of stock in the company is no laughing matter and insiders will be committed in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. This would indicate that the goals of shareholders and management are one and the same.

Shareholders have more to smile about than just insiders adding more shares to their already sizeable holdings. That's because on our analysis the CEO, Jorge Gonzalez, is paid less than the median for similar sized companies. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to St. Joe, with market caps between US$2.0b and US$6.4b, is around US$6.4m.

St. Joe's CEO took home a total compensation package of US$1.8m in the year prior to December 2022. That's clearly well below average, so at a glance that arrangement seems generous to shareholders and points to a modest remuneration culture. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does St. Joe Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

St. Joe's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. The cherry on top is that insiders own a bunch of shares, and one has been buying more. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe St. Joe deserves timely attention. Still, you should learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with St. Joe.

