If EPS Growth Is Important To You, STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Presents An Opportunity

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is STEP Energy Services Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years STEP Energy Services' earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Outstandingly, STEP Energy Services' EPS shot from CA$0.55 to CA$1.14, over the last year. Year on year growth of 107% is certainly a sight to behold. That could be a sign that the business has reached a true inflection point.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The good news is that STEP Energy Services is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 6.5 percentage points to 11%, over the last year. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are STEP Energy Services Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Despite some STEP Energy Services insiders disposing of some shares, we note that there was CA$91k more in buying interest among those who know the company best On balance, that's a good sign. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President Stephen Glanville for CA$100k worth of shares, at about CA$5.45 per share.

Does STEP Energy Services Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

STEP Energy Services' earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. Growth investors should find it difficult to look past that strong EPS move. And indeed, it could be a sign that the business is at an inflection point. If that's the case, you may regret neglecting to put STEP Energy Services on your watchlist. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with STEP Energy Services , and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

