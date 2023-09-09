If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang Group (SGX:T14) Presents An Opportunity

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang Group (SGX:T14), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Check out our latest analysis for Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang Group

How Quickly Is Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang Group Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. It certainly is nice to see that Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang Group has managed to grow EPS by 23% per year over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang Group maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 22% to CN¥8.6b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Story continues

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang Group's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang Group insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Holding CN¥60m worth of stock in the company is no laughing matter and insiders will be committed in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. This should keep them focused on creating long term value for shareholders.

While it's always good to see some strong conviction in the company from insiders through heavy investment, it's also important for shareholders to ask if management compensation policies are reasonable. Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang Group, with market caps between CN¥15b and CN¥47b, is around CN¥11m.

Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang Group's CEO took home a total compensation package of CN¥1.1m in the year prior to December 2022. That looks like a modest pay packet, and may hint at a certain respect for the interests of shareholders. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang Group To Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang Group's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. If that's not enough, consider also that the CEO pay is quite reasonable, and insiders are well-invested alongside other shareholders. Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to investing but it definitely makes Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang Group look rather interesting indeed. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 1 warning sign for Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang Group that you should be aware of.

The beauty of investing is that you can invest in almost any company you want. But if you prefer to focus on stocks that have demonstrated insider buying, here is a list of companies with insider buying in the last three months.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.