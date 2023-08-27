If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Union Steel Holdings (SGX:BLA) Presents An Opportunity

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Union Steel Holdings (SGX:BLA), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

See our latest analysis for Union Steel Holdings

Union Steel Holdings' Improving Profits

Over the last three years, Union Steel Holdings has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. Union Steel Holdings' EPS shot up from S$0.18 to S$0.28; a result that's bound to keep shareholders happy. That's a commendable gain of 56%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Union Steel Holdings maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 34% to S$107m. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Since Union Steel Holdings is no giant, with a market capitalisation of S$30m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Union Steel Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Story continues

Union Steel Holdings top brass are certainly in sync, not having sold any shares, over the last year. But the bigger deal is that the Co-Founder & Executive Director, Yew Ang, paid S$103k to buy shares at an average price of S$0.74. It seems at least one insider has seen potential in the company's future - and they're willing to put money on the line.

On top of the insider buying, we can also see that Union Steel Holdings insiders own a large chunk of the company. Indeed, with a collective holding of 76%, company insiders are in control and have plenty of capital behind the venture. This should be seen as a good thing, as it means insiders have a personal interest in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. To give you an idea, the value of insiders' holdings in the business are valued at S$22m at the current share price. That should be more than enough to keep them focussed on creating shareholder value!

Does Union Steel Holdings Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Union Steel Holdings has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Better still, insiders own a large chunk of the company and one has even been buying more shares. Astute investors will want to keep this stock on watch. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Union Steel Holdings (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

The good news is that Union Steel Holdings is not the only growth stock with insider buying. Here's a list of them... with insider buying in the last three months!

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.