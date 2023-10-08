If EPS Growth Is Important To You, United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Presents An Opportunity

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

United Bankshares' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. United Bankshares managed to grow EPS by 12% per year, over three years. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Not all of United Bankshares' revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. United Bankshares maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 4.2% to US$1.0b. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are United Bankshares Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

While United Bankshares insiders did net US$107k selling stock over the last year, they invested US$449k, a much higher figure. An optimistic sign for those with United Bankshares in their watchlist. We also note that it was the company insider, Lacy Rice, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying US$294k for shares at about US$29.43 each.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for United Bankshares is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Holding US$81m worth of stock in the company is no laughing matter and insiders will be committed in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. This would indicate that the goals of shareholders and management are one and the same.

While insiders already own a significant amount of shares, and they have been buying more, the good news for ordinary shareholders does not stop there. That's because on our analysis the CEO, Rick Adams, is paid less than the median for similar sized companies. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to United Bankshares, with market caps between US$2.0b and US$6.4b, is around US$6.7m.

United Bankshares' CEO took home a total compensation package of US$2.7m in the year prior to December 2022. That's clearly well below average, so at a glance that arrangement seems generous to shareholders and points to a modest remuneration culture. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Should You Add United Bankshares To Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, United Bankshares is a growing business, which is encouraging. In addition, insiders have been busy adding to their sizeable holdings in the company. These factors alone make the company an interesting prospect for your watchlist, as well as continuing research. Still, you should learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with United Bankshares.

