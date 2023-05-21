If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Verde AgriTech (TSE:NPK) Presents An Opportunity

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Verde AgriTech (TSE:NPK). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Verde AgriTech with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Verde AgriTech Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Verde AgriTech has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. Impressively, Verde AgriTech's EPS catapulted from CA$0.17 to CA$0.28, over the last year. Year on year growth of 68% is certainly a sight to behold. Shareholders will be hopeful that this is a sign of the company reaching an inflection point.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Verde AgriTech maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 110% to CA$80m. That's progress.

Since Verde AgriTech is no giant, with a market capitalisation of CA$116m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Verde AgriTech Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. So it is good to see that Verde AgriTech insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. To be specific, they have CA$26m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Those holdings account for over 23% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Is Verde AgriTech Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Verde AgriTech's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering Verde AgriTech for a spot on your watchlist. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 6 warning signs for Verde AgriTech (2 don't sit too well with us!) that you need to be mindful of.

