If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Veris (ASX:VRS) Presents An Opportunity

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Veris (ASX:VRS), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Veris' Improving Profits

In the last three years Veris' earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Outstandingly, Veris' EPS shot from AU$0.00098 to AU$0.0021, over the last year. It's not often a company can achieve year-on-year growth of 114%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. While we note Veris achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 9.2% to AU$101m. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since Veris is no giant, with a market capitalisation of AU$41m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Veris Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

The good news for Veris shareholders is that no insiders reported selling shares in the last year. So it's definitely nice that Independent Non-Executive Director Tracey Gosling bought AU$10.0k worth of shares at an average price of around AU$0.078. Purchases like this can help the investors understand the views of the management team; in which case they see some potential in Veris.

Should You Add Veris To Your Watchlist?

Veris' earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. Growth-minded people will be intrigued by the incredible movement in EPS growth. And in fact, it could well signal a fundamental shift in the business economics. If this is the case, then keeping a watch over Veris could be in your best interest. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Veris you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.