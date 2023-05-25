If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK) Presents An Opportunity

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Virginia National Bankshares with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

View our latest analysis for Virginia National Bankshares

How Fast Is Virginia National Bankshares Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Impressively, Virginia National Bankshares has grown EPS by 21% per year, compound, in the last three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Not all of Virginia National Bankshares' revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. While we note Virginia National Bankshares achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 8.6% to US$67m. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Since Virginia National Bankshares is no giant, with a market capitalisation of US$152m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Virginia National Bankshares Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Any way you look at it Virginia National Bankshares shareholders can gain quiet confidence from the fact that insiders shelled out US$415k to buy stock, over the last year. And when you consider that there was no insider selling, you can understand why shareholders might believe that there are brighter days ahead. It is also worth noting that it was Chairman of the Board William Dittmar who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$93k, paying US$30.94 per share.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Virginia National Bankshares insiders have a valuable investment in the business. Indeed, they hold US$18m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Those holdings account for over 12% of the company; visible skin in the game.

While insiders are apparently happy to hold and accumulate shares, that is just part of the big picture. The cherry on top is that the CEO, Glenn Rust is paid comparatively modestly to CEOs at similar sized companies. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Virginia National Bankshares, with market caps between US$100m and US$400m, is around US$1.8m.

The Virginia National Bankshares CEO received US$975k in compensation for the year ending December 2022. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Should You Add Virginia National Bankshares To Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Virginia National Bankshares' strong EPS growth. Not only that, but we can see that insiders both own a lot of, and are buying more shares in the company. So it's fair to say that this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. Once you've identified a business you like, the next step is to consider what you think it's worth. And right now is your chance to view our exclusive discounted cashflow valuation of Virginia National Bankshares. You might benefit from giving it a glance today.

Keen growth investors love to see insider buying. Thankfully, Virginia National Bankshares isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here