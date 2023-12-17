If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Volex (LON:VLX) Presents An Opportunity

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Volex (LON:VLX). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Volex with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Check out our latest analysis for Volex

How Quickly Is Volex Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. We can see that in the last three years Volex grew its EPS by 10.0% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. EBIT margins for Volex remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 12% to US$763m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Volex's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Story continues

Are Volex Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

First and foremost; there we saw no insiders sell Volex shares in the last year. But the important part is that Executive Chairman Nathaniel Philip Victor Rothschild spent US$342k buying stock, at an average price of US$2.90. Big buys like that may signal an opportunity; actions speak louder than words.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Volex is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$157m. That equates to 26% of the company, making insiders powerful and aligned with other shareholders. Very encouraging.

Should You Add Volex To Your Watchlist?

One positive for Volex is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. In addition, insiders have been busy adding to their sizeable holdings in the company. That should do plenty in prompting budding investors to undertake a bit more research - or even adding the company to their watchlists. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Volex , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Keen growth investors love to see insider buying. Thankfully, Volex isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.