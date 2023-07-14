If EPS Growth Is Important To You, WCT Holdings Berhad (KLSE:WCT) Presents An Opportunity

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like WCT Holdings Berhad (KLSE:WCT). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is WCT Holdings Berhad Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

WCT Holdings Berhad has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. WCT Holdings Berhad's EPS skyrocketed from RM0.044 to RM0.064, in just one year; a result that's bound to bring a smile to shareholders. That's a commendable gain of 44%.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. The music to the ears of WCT Holdings Berhad shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from -6.7% to 3.9% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. That's great to see, on both counts.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are WCT Holdings Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own WCT Holdings Berhad shares worth a considerable sum. To be specific, they have RM126m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. That amounts to 20% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Does WCT Holdings Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into WCT Holdings Berhad's strong EPS growth. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in WCT Holdings Berhad's continuing strength. On the balance of its merits, solid EPS growth and company insiders who are aligned with the shareholders would indicate a business that is worthy of further research. Even so, be aware that WCT Holdings Berhad is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those can't be ignored...

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

