If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Presents An Opportunity

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Wells Fargo with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Wells Fargo's Improving Profits

Wells Fargo has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. It's good to see that Wells Fargo's EPS has grown from US$3.95 to US$4.74 over twelve months. There's little doubt shareholders would be happy with that 20% gain.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. It's noted that Wells Fargo's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. EBIT margins for Wells Fargo remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 2.0% to US$76b. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Wells Fargo's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Wells Fargo Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of Wells Fargo, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$119m. This comes in at 0.07% of shares in the company, which is a fair amount of a business of this size. This still shows shareholders there is a degree of alignment between management and themselves.

Should You Add Wells Fargo To Your Watchlist?

One positive for Wells Fargo is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. These two factors are a huge highlight for the company which should be a strong contender your watchlists. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Wells Fargo you should be aware of.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

