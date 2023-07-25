If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Wesfarmers (ASX:WES) Presents An Opportunity

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Wesfarmers (ASX:WES). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Wesfarmers with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Wesfarmers Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Wesfarmers managed to grow EPS by 8.2% per year, over three years. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Wesfarmers maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 23% to AU$42b. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Wesfarmers Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Wesfarmers has a market capitalisation of AU$55b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But thanks to their investment in the company, it's pleasing to see that there are still incentives to align their actions with the shareholders. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at AU$155m. We note that this amounts to 0.3% of the company, which may be small owing to the sheer size of Wesfarmers but it's still worth mentioning. This should still be a great incentive for management to maximise shareholder value.

Should You Add Wesfarmers To Your Watchlist?

One positive for Wesfarmers is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. For those who are looking for a little more than this, the high level of insider ownership enhances our enthusiasm for this growth. These two factors are a huge highlight for the company which should be a strong contender your watchlists. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Wesfarmers you should be aware of.

