If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Presents An Opportunity

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Shareholders will be happy to know that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies' EPS has grown 19% each year, compound, over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. EBIT margins for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 13% to US$9.0b. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies' future EPS 100% free.

Are Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$20b company like Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$140m. This comes in at 0.7% of shares in the company, which is a fair amount of a business of this size. This should still be a great incentive for management to maximise shareholder value.

Is Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies' strong EPS growth. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies' continuing strength. On the balance of its merits, solid EPS growth and company insiders who are aligned with the shareholders would indicate a business that is worthy of further research. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 1 warning sign for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies that you should be aware of.

