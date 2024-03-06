If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad (KLSE:YSPSAH) Presents An Opportunity

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad (KLSE:YSPSAH). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Impressively, Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad has grown EPS by 19% per year, compound, in the last three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 6.2% to RM355m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Since Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM333m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Seeing insiders owning a large portion of the shares on issue is often a good sign. Their incentives will be aligned with the investors and there's less of a probability in a sudden sell-off that would impact the share price. So those who are interested in Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad will be delighted to know that insiders have shown their belief, holding a large proportion of the company's shares. To be exact, company insiders hold 67% of the company, so their decisions have a significant impact on their investments. This makes it apparent they will be incentivised to plan for the long term - a positive for shareholders with a sit and hold strategy. In terms of absolute value, insiders have RM222m invested in the business, at the current share price. That's nothing to sneeze at!

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. For companies with market capitalisations under RM946m, like Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad, the median CEO pay is around RM496k.

Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad's CEO only received compensation totalling RM98k in the year to December 2022. This could be considered a token amount, and indicates that the company does not need to use payment to motivate the CEO - that is often a good sign. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. If that's not enough, consider also that the CEO pay is quite reasonable, and insiders are well-invested alongside other shareholders. This may only be a fast rundown, but the key takeaway is that Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad is worth keeping an eye on. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Y.S.P. Southeast Asia Holding Berhad has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

