If EPS Growth Is Important To You, YTL Power International Berhad (KLSE:YTLPOWR) Presents An Opportunity

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like YTL Power International Berhad (KLSE:YTLPOWR). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is YTL Power International Berhad Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

YTL Power International Berhad has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. Impressively, YTL Power International Berhad's EPS catapulted from RM0.15 to RM0.25, over the last year. It's not often a company can achieve year-on-year growth of 67%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. YTL Power International Berhad shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 11% to 17%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are YTL Power International Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own YTL Power International Berhad shares worth a considerable sum. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth RM553m. This suggests that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Does YTL Power International Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

YTL Power International Berhad's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So at the surface level, YTL Power International Berhad is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 3 warning signs for YTL Power International Berhad (2 make us uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of.

