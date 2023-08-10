If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Presents An Opportunity

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Zotefoams (LON:ZTF). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Zotefoams' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Shareholders will be happy to know that Zotefoams' EPS has grown 20% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The good news is that Zotefoams is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 3.0 percentage points to 12%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Zotefoams' future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Zotefoams Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Zotefoams shares worth a considerable sum. Indeed, they hold UK£10m worth of its stock. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. As a percentage, this totals to 5.7% of the shares on issue for the business, an appreciable amount considering the market cap.

Is Zotefoams Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Zotefoams' strong EPS growth. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in Zotefoams' continuing strength. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. Once you've identified a business you like, the next step is to consider what you think it's worth. And right now is your chance to view our exclusive discounted cashflow valuation of Zotefoams. You might benefit from giving it a glance today.

