With EPS Growth And More, 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SEM) Makes An Interesting Case

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SEM). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Over the last three years, 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad has grown EPS by 4.5% per year. While that sort of growth rate isn't anything to write home about, it does show the business is growing.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. EBIT margins for 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 30% to RM3.9b. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at RM716m. Coming in at 32% of the business, that holding gives insiders a lot of influence, and plenty of reason to generate value for shareholders. Looking very optimistic for investors.

Should You Add 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad To Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad is that it is growing profits. For those who are looking for a little more than this, the high level of insider ownership enhances our enthusiasm for this growth. That combination is very appealing. So yes, we do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad (at least 1 which can't be ignored) , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

