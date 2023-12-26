With EPS Growth And More, 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SEM) Makes An Interesting Case

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SEM). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

See our latest analysis for 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad

How Fast Is 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. It certainly is nice to see that 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad has managed to grow EPS by 28% per year over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. While 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad did well to grow revenue over the last year, EBIT margins were dampened at the same time. So it seems the future may hold further growth, especially if EBIT margins can remain steady.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

KLSE:SEM Earnings and Revenue History December 26th 2023

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad's future EPS 100% free.

Story continues

Are 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. So it is good to see that 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth RM702m. Coming in at 32% of the business, that holding gives insiders a lot of influence, and plenty of reason to generate value for shareholders. So there is opportunity here to invest in a company whose management have tangible incentives to deliver.

Should You Add 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. This EPS growth rate is something the company should be proud of, and so it's no surprise that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you need to be mindful of.

Although 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see companies with insider buying, then check out this handpicked selection of Malaysian companies that not only boast of strong growth but have also seen recent insider buying..

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.