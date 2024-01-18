With EPS Growth And More, ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Makes An Interesting Case

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

ABM Industries' Improving Profits

In the last three years ABM Industries' earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. ABM Industries boosted its trailing twelve month EPS from US$3.43 to US$4.00, in the last year. This amounts to a 16% gain; a figure that shareholders will be pleased to see.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. EBIT margins for ABM Industries remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 3.7% to US$8.1b. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of ABM Industries' future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are ABM Industries Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. ABM Industries followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. To be specific, they have US$38m worth of shares. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Even though that's only about 1.5% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Is ABM Industries Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One important encouraging feature of ABM Industries is that it is growing profits. For those who are looking for a little more than this, the high level of insider ownership enhances our enthusiasm for this growth. The combination definitely favoured by investors so consider keeping the company on a watchlist. It is worth noting though that we have found 3 warning signs for ABM Industries (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that you need to take into consideration.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

