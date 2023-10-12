With EPS Growth And More, AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad (KLSE:AEONCR) Makes An Interesting Case

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad (KLSE:AEONCR). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Quickly Is AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad Increasing Earnings Per Share?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Shareholders will be happy to know that AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad's EPS has grown 20% each year, compound, over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Our analysis has highlighted that AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad's revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. EBIT margins for AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 8.8% to RM1.4b. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a good habit to check into a company's remuneration policies to ensure that the CEO and management team aren't putting their own interests before that of the shareholder with excessive salary packages. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad, with market caps between RM1.9b and RM7.5b, is around RM2.1m.

The AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad CEO received RM1.3m in compensation for the year ending February 2023. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Should You Add AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad To Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. With swiftly growing earnings, the best days may still be to come, and the modest CEO pay suggests the company is careful with cash. We think that based on its merits alone, this stock is worth watching into the future. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

Although AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

