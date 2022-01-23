U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,397.94
    -84.79 (-1.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,265.37
    -450.03 (-1.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,768.92
    -385.08 (-2.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,987.92
    -36.12 (-1.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.83
    -0.31 (-0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,836.10
    +4.30 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    24.34
    +0.02 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1347
    +0.0030 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7470
    -0.0860 (-4.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3555
    -0.0045 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6200
    -0.4800 (-0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,248.99
    +157.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    870.86
    +628.18 (+258.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.13
    -90.88 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,522.26
    -250.64 (-0.90%)
     

With EPS Growth And More, AFT Pharmaceuticals (NZSE:AFT) Is Interesting

Simply Wall St

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in AFT Pharmaceuticals (NZSE:AFT). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

View our latest analysis for AFT Pharmaceuticals

How Fast Is AFT Pharmaceuticals Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In a capitalist society capital chases profits, and that means share prices tend rise with earnings per share (EPS). So like the hint of a smile on a face that I love, growing EPS generally makes me look twice. You can imagine, then, that it almost knocked my socks off when I realized that AFT Pharmaceuticals grew its EPS from NZ$0.028 to NZ$0.10, in one short year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. AFT Pharmaceuticals maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 11% to NZ$120m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for AFT Pharmaceuticals.

Are AFT Pharmaceuticals Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Like a sturdy phalanx AFT Pharmaceuticals insiders have stood united by refusing to sell shares over the last year. But the bigger deal is that the Independent Director, Jon Lamb, paid NZ$237k to buy shares at an average price of NZ$4.26.

On top of the insider buying, we can also see that AFT Pharmaceuticals insiders own a large chunk of the company. Indeed, with a collective holding of 71%, company insiders are in control and have plenty of capital behind the venture. This makes me think they will be incentivised to plan for the long term - something I like to see. At the current share price, that insider holding is worth a whopping NZ$308m. Now that's what I call some serious skin in the game!

While insiders already own a significant amount of shares, and they have been buying more, the good news for ordinary shareholders does not stop there. That's because on our analysis the CEO, Hartley Atkinson, is paid less than the median for similar sized companies. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like AFT Pharmaceuticals with market caps between NZ$149m and NZ$594m is about NZ$811k.

AFT Pharmaceuticals offered total compensation worth NZ$701k to its CEO in the year to . That comes in below the average for similar sized companies, and seems pretty reasonable to me. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when its reasonable that does give me a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Does AFT Pharmaceuticals Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

AFT Pharmaceuticals's earnings per share growth have been levitating higher, like a mountain goat scaling the Alps. The incing on the cake is that insiders own a large chunk of the company and one has even been buying more shares. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe AFT Pharmaceuticals deserves timely attention. Still, you should learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with AFT Pharmaceuticals .

As a growth investor I do like to see insider buying. But AFT Pharmaceuticals isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • Is the market crashing? No. Here’s what’s happening to stocks, bonds as the Fed aims to end the days of easy money, analysts say

    Americans are wondering what's amiss with Wall Street after steep declines in stocks and a surge in bond yields in recent weeks. Here's how to think about it.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy After the Market Selloff

    2022 is off to a rough start, but these businesses are doing far better than their stock prices are indicating.

  • 3 Top EV Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    2021 was a massive year for electric vehicle (EV) stocks. In between, several start-ups tapped the stock markets to raise funds on the back of promising EV technology claims. Electric vehicles currently account for only a fraction of total global vehicle sales, and most research firms expect the industry to grow at compound annual rates in the high 20s through 2030.

  • Tech Stocks Got Hit Hard. Where to Find Bargains Now.

    Investors may want to consider some of the tech leaders and bottom fish among the busted growth stocks.

  • It’s Time to Bargain Hunt. 27 Picks to Beat the Stock Market From Barron’s Roundtable Experts.

    Mario Gabelli: I’ve been talking about the Atlanta Braves for a while. You can invest in the Braves through Liberty Braves Group [ticker: BATRA], a tracking stock controlled by John Malone’s Liberty Media It trades for $28, and there are 60 million shares outstanding. The short-term opportunity for Liberty Braves is that Georgia is one of the few states that hasn’t legalized online gaming.

  • Goldman Sachs Says We're Entering a Commodity "Supercycle." Here Are 3 Names to Play It.

    2021 was a great year for commodities, but was this a one-year bump, or rather the start of a 10-year cycle?

  • Morgan Stanley’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we will be taking a look at Morgan Stanley’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. To skip our detailed analysis on Morgan Stanley’s stock picks and their performance, you can go directly to see Morgan Stanley’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. In the aftermath of the breakout of the coronavirus pandemic […]

  • U.S. Stocks Historically Deliver Strong Gains in Fed Hike Cycles

    (Bloomberg) -- As the Nasdaq 100 comes off its worst week since the pandemic selloff in March 2020, investors now have to contend with Wednesday’s Fed meeting, where officials are expected to signal that they’ll raise interest rates in March and shrink their balance sheet soon after.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipU.S. Stocks Historically Deliver Strong Gains in Fed Hike CyclesPutin Cou

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Large-Cap Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Veeva Systems Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Monstrous Earnings Ahead: IBM, Microsoft, Intel, Tesla, Apple, Visa in Focus, Along With The Fed

    There will be many developments in the market next week, as earnings announcements and the policy meeting of the US Fed will dominate the week.

  • Is AbbVie Stock a Top Pick for 2022?

    Treasury yields are rising, and the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates multiple times in 2022. In the case of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), look no further. AbbVie is a global prescription drug developer, manufacturer, and distributor that was spun off from parent company Abbott Labs back in 2013.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock Dip

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors should avoid the temptation to buy the dips in expensive high-growth stocks because “once the fever breaks, it lasts a long time,” according to Andrew Slimmon, senior portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipU.S. Stocks Historically Deliver Strong Gains in Fed Hike CyclesPutin Could Burst Xi’s Olympic Dream With a

  • Want $10,000 in Dividend Income in 2022? Invest $108,000 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    While myriad investing strategies have been effective in making long-term investors richer, perhaps none has a greater track record than buying into dividend stocks. Back in 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of JPMorgan Chase, issued a report that compared the performance of publicly traded companies that initiated a dividend and grew their payouts to public companies that didn't pay a dividend between 1972 and 2012.

  • 3 Silver Linings in Netflix's Rough Quarter

    It was a rough week for the streaming service, but there are some bright spots as we walk through the rubble.

  • Shopify Tumbles on a Report of It Terminating Fulfillment Contracts

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc. plunged by the most since March 2020 after a report that the Canadian e-commerce company terminated contracts with several warehouse and fulfillment partners.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipU.S. Stocks Historically Deliver Strong Gains in Fed Hike CyclesPutin Could Burst Xi’s Olympic Dream With a War in UkraineIts U.S.-traded shares closed down 14% on Friday

  • FAANG Stocks: 2022 Winners and Losers

    FAANG stocks -- essentially the top five stocks of the tech sector -- as a group cooled off in 2021. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) led the group of growth stocks with a 65% return for the year, followed by Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) near-34% return. The rest of the group -- Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) -- all underperformed the S&P 500 index, which returned nearly 27% for the year.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Win Big From TSMC's $40 Billion Spending Plan

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), popularly known as TSMC, released fourth-quarter results on Jan. 13 and shares of the chip giant surged following the report as it became evident that the demand for chips is going to stay strong in 2022 and beyond. One of the highlights of TSMC's report was the big bump in the company's capital spending budget for 2022. The company has outlined a capital expenditure budget of $40 billion to $44 billion for this year, which points toward a roughly 40% increase over 2021 capex of $30 billion.

  • MicroStrategy Plummets as SEC Rejects Its Bitcoin Accounting

    (Bloomberg Law) -- MicroStrategy Inc. can’t strip out Bitcoin’s wild swings from the unofficial accounting measures it touts to investors, the SEC said.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipU.S. Stocks Historically Deliver Strong Gains in Fed Hike CyclesPutin Could Burst Xi’s Olympic Dream With a War in UkraineBad news for the MicroStrategy was compounded as the company’s shares fell as much

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Bitcoin (BTC) Heads towards sub-$30,000 as the FED’s January Policy Decision Nears

    Bitcoin (BTC) and the broader crypto market see deep red once more. A Bitcoin fall to sub-$34,000 could bring sub-$30,000 into view…