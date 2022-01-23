With EPS Growth And More, AFT Pharmaceuticals (NZSE:AFT) Is Interesting

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in AFT Pharmaceuticals (NZSE:AFT). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

How Fast Is AFT Pharmaceuticals Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In a capitalist society capital chases profits, and that means share prices tend rise with earnings per share (EPS). So like the hint of a smile on a face that I love, growing EPS generally makes me look twice. You can imagine, then, that it almost knocked my socks off when I realized that AFT Pharmaceuticals grew its EPS from NZ$0.028 to NZ$0.10, in one short year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. AFT Pharmaceuticals maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 11% to NZ$120m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are AFT Pharmaceuticals Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Like a sturdy phalanx AFT Pharmaceuticals insiders have stood united by refusing to sell shares over the last year. But the bigger deal is that the Independent Director, Jon Lamb, paid NZ$237k to buy shares at an average price of NZ$4.26.

On top of the insider buying, we can also see that AFT Pharmaceuticals insiders own a large chunk of the company. Indeed, with a collective holding of 71%, company insiders are in control and have plenty of capital behind the venture. This makes me think they will be incentivised to plan for the long term - something I like to see. At the current share price, that insider holding is worth a whopping NZ$308m. Now that's what I call some serious skin in the game!

While insiders already own a significant amount of shares, and they have been buying more, the good news for ordinary shareholders does not stop there. That's because on our analysis the CEO, Hartley Atkinson, is paid less than the median for similar sized companies. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like AFT Pharmaceuticals with market caps between NZ$149m and NZ$594m is about NZ$811k.

AFT Pharmaceuticals offered total compensation worth NZ$701k to its CEO in the year to . That comes in below the average for similar sized companies, and seems pretty reasonable to me. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when its reasonable that does give me a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Does AFT Pharmaceuticals Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

AFT Pharmaceuticals's earnings per share growth have been levitating higher, like a mountain goat scaling the Alps. The incing on the cake is that insiders own a large chunk of the company and one has even been buying more shares. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe AFT Pharmaceuticals deserves timely attention. Still, you should learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with AFT Pharmaceuticals .

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

