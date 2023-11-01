With EPS Growth And More, Ainsworth Game Technology (ASX:AGI) Makes An Interesting Case

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Ainsworth Game Technology (ASX:AGI), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Check out our latest analysis for Ainsworth Game Technology

Ainsworth Game Technology's Improving Profits

Ainsworth Game Technology has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Ainsworth Game Technology's EPS skyrocketed from AU$0.018 to AU$0.025, in just one year; a result that's bound to bring a smile to shareholders. That's a impressive gain of 43%.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. On the revenue front, Ainsworth Game Technology has done well over the past year, growing revenue by 29% to AU$244m but EBIT margin figures were less stellar, seeing a decline over the last 12 months. If EBIT margins are able to stay balanced and this revenue growth continues, then we should see brighter days ahead.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Story continues

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Ainsworth Game Technology's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Ainsworth Game Technology Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So we're pleased to report that Ainsworth Game Technology insiders own a meaningful share of the business. Indeed, with a collective holding of 60%, company insiders are in control and have plenty of capital behind the venture. This makes it apparent they will be incentivised to plan for the long term - a positive for shareholders with a sit and hold strategy. In terms of absolute value, insiders have AU$209m invested in the business, at the current share price. That's nothing to sneeze at!

Should You Add Ainsworth Game Technology To Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Ainsworth Game Technology's strong EPS growth. This EPS growth rate is something the company should be proud of, and so it's no surprise that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research, so it would seem that it's a good stock to follow. We should say that we've discovered 2 warning signs for Ainsworth Game Technology that you should be aware of before investing here.

Although Ainsworth Game Technology certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.