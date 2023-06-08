With EPS Growth And More, Ancom Nylex Berhad (KLSE:ANCOMNY) Makes An Interesting Case

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Ancom Nylex Berhad (KLSE:ANCOMNY). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Ancom Nylex Berhad Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years Ancom Nylex Berhad's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Ancom Nylex Berhad's EPS skyrocketed from RM0.059 to RM0.095, in just one year; a result that's bound to bring a smile to shareholders. That's a fantastic gain of 60%.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. While we note Ancom Nylex Berhad achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 13% to RM2.1b. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Ancom Nylex Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. Ancom Nylex Berhad followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. Holding RM317m worth of stock in the company is no laughing matter and insiders will be committed in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. That holding amounts to 34% of the stock on issue, thus making insiders influential owners of the business and aligned with the interests of shareholders.

Does Ancom Nylex Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, Ancom Nylex Berhad's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. With EPS growth rates like that, it's hardly surprising to see company higher-ups place confidence in the company through continuing to hold a significant investment. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research, so it would seem that it's a good stock to follow. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Ancom Nylex Berhad (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

