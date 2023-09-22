With EPS Growth And More, Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Makes An Interesting Case

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Aquis Exchange with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Quickly Is Aquis Exchange Increasing Earnings Per Share?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Aquis Exchange's shareholders have have plenty to be happy about as their annual EPS growth for the last 3 years was 58%. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but it should be more than enough to pique the interest of the wary stock pickers.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. The music to the ears of Aquis Exchange shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 16% to 23% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Aquis Exchange Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Not only did Aquis Exchange insiders refrain from selling stock during the year, but they also spent UK£97k buying it. That paints the company in a nice light, as it signals that its leaders are feeling confident in where the company is heading. It is also worth noting that it was Founder Alasdair Frederick Haynes who made the biggest single purchase, worth UK£47k, paying UK£3.90 per share.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Aquis Exchange bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. To be specific, they have UK£32m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Those holdings account for over 31% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Does Aquis Exchange Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Aquis Exchange's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. To make matters even better, the company insiders who know the company best have put their faith in the its future and have been buying more stock. These factors seem to indicate the company's potential and that it has reached an inflection point. We'd suggest Aquis Exchange belongs near the top of your watchlist. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Aquis Exchange has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

