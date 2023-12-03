With EPS Growth And More, Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Makes An Interesting Case

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Arch Capital Group's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Arch Capital Group's shareholders have have plenty to be happy about as their annual EPS growth for the last 3 years was 41%. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches the eye of prospective investors.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Arch Capital Group shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 13% to 26%, and revenue is growing. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Arch Capital Group's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Arch Capital Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$31b company like Arch Capital Group. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$824m. Holders should find this level of insider commitment quite encouraging, since it would ensure that the leaders of the company would also experience their success, or failure, with the stock.

Is Arch Capital Group Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Arch Capital Group's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So at the surface level, Arch Capital Group is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Arch Capital Group has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

