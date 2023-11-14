With EPS Growth And More, Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO) Makes An Interesting Case

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Arcos Dorados Holdings' Improving Profits

Over the last three years, Arcos Dorados Holdings has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Arcos Dorados Holdings' EPS skyrocketed from US$0.52 to US$0.79, in just one year; a result that's bound to bring a smile to shareholders. That's a commendable gain of 53%.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. While we note Arcos Dorados Holdings achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 25% to US$4.0b. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Arcos Dorados Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Theory would suggest that it's an encouraging sign to see high insider ownership of a company, since it ties company performance directly to the financial success of its management. So those who are interested in Arcos Dorados Holdings will be delighted to know that insiders have shown their belief, holding a large proportion of the company's shares. Owning 38% of the company, insiders have plenty riding on the performance of the the share price. This should be a welcoming sign for investors because it suggests that the people making the decisions are also impacted by their choices. at the current share price. That means they have plenty of their own capital riding on the performance of the business!

Is Arcos Dorados Holdings Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Arcos Dorados Holdings' strong EPS growth. This EPS growth rate is something the company should be proud of, and so it's no surprise that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. On the balance of its merits, solid EPS growth and company insiders who are aligned with the shareholders would indicate a business that is worthy of further research. Still, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Arcos Dorados Holdings.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

