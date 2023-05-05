With EPS Growth And More, Audience Analytics (Catalist:1AZ) Makes An Interesting Case

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Audience Analytics (Catalist:1AZ). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Audience Analytics' Improving Profits

Even when EPS earnings per share (EPS) growth is unexceptional, company value can be created if this rate is sustained each year. So it's easy to see why many investors focus in on EPS growth. To the delight of shareholders, Audience Analytics' EPS soared from S$0.025 to S$0.034, over the last year. That's a commendable gain of 35%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The music to the ears of Audience Analytics shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 48% to 51% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since Audience Analytics is no giant, with a market capitalisation of S$51m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Audience Analytics Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

First and foremost; there we saw no insiders sell Audience Analytics shares in the last year. But the really good news is that Executive Director Keim Fung Ooi spent S$480k buying stock, at an average price of around S$0.25. Big buys like that may signal an opportunity; actions speak louder than words.

Should You Add Audience Analytics To Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, Audience Analytics' raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Growth in EPS isn't the only striking feature with company insiders adding to their holdings being another noteworthy vote of confidence for the company. To put it succinctly; Audience Analytics is a strong candidate for your watchlist. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Audience Analytics , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

