With EPS Growth And More, Audience Analytics (Catalist:1AZ) Makes An Interesting Case

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Audience Analytics (Catalist:1AZ), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Audience Analytics with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Audience Analytics Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Even when EPS earnings per share (EPS) growth is unexceptional, company value can be created if this rate is sustained each year. So it's easy to see why many investors focus in on EPS growth. Audience Analytics' EPS skyrocketed from S$0.028 to S$0.037, in just one year; a result that's bound to bring a smile to shareholders. That's a fantastic gain of 31%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. EBIT margins for Audience Analytics remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 45% to S$16m. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Since Audience Analytics is no giant, with a market capitalisation of S$52m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Audience Analytics Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

We haven't seen any insiders selling Audience Analytics shares, in the last year. Add in the fact that Wan Chan, the Non-Executive Independent Director of the company, paid S$30k for shares at around S$0.30 each. Purchases like this can help the investors understand the views of the management team; in which case they see some potential in Audience Analytics.

Does Audience Analytics Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Audience Analytics has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Growth in EPS isn't the only striking feature with company insiders adding to their holdings being another noteworthy vote of confidence for the company. To put it succinctly; Audience Analytics is a strong candidate for your watchlist. Before you take the next step you should know about the 3 warning signs for Audience Analytics that we have uncovered.

