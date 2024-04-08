With EPS Growth And More, Aussie Broadband (ASX:ABB) Makes An Interesting Case

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Aussie Broadband (ASX:ABB), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Aussie Broadband Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years Aussie Broadband's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. To the delight of shareholders, Aussie Broadband's EPS soared from AU$0.053 to AU$0.078, over the last year. That's a impressive gain of 47%.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. EBIT margins for Aussie Broadband remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 23% to AU$855m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Aussie Broadband Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. Aussie Broadband followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. Holding AU$112m worth of stock in the company is no laughing matter and insiders will be committed in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. At 11% of the company, the co-investment by insiders fosters confidence that management will make long-term focussed decisions.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Aussie Broadband, with market caps between AU$608m and AU$2.4b, is around AU$1.6m.

Aussie Broadband's CEO took home a total compensation package worth AU$1.2m in the year leading up to June 2023. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is Aussie Broadband Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Aussie Broadband's strong EPS growth. If you need more convincing beyond that EPS growth rate, don't forget about the reasonable remuneration and the high insider ownership. Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to investing but it definitely makes Aussie Broadband look rather interesting indeed. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Aussie Broadband has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Although Aussie Broadband certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares.

