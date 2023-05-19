With EPS Growth And More, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A (NYSE:BLX) Makes An Interesting Case

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A (NYSE:BLX), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Over the last three years, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A has grown EPS by 16% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. It's noted that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 75% to US$178m. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

While profitability drives the upside, prudent investors always check the balance sheet, too.

Are Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Indeed, they hold US$17m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Despite being just 2.3% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Does Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A is a growing business, which is encouraging. For those who are looking for a little more than this, the high level of insider ownership enhances our enthusiasm for this growth. The combination definitely favoured by investors so consider keeping the company on a watchlist. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 1 warning sign for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A that you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

