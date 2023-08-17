With EPS Growth And More, Basilea Pharmaceutica (VTX:BSLN) Makes An Interesting Case

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Basilea Pharmaceutica (VTX:BSLN). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Basilea Pharmaceutica with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Basilea Pharmaceutica Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In business, profits are a key measure of success; and share prices tend to reflect earnings per share (EPS) performance. So a growing EPS generally brings attention to a company in the eyes of prospective investors. It's an outstanding feat for Basilea Pharmaceutica to have grown EPS from CHF0.072 to CHF4.70 in just one year. Even though that growth rate may not be repeated, that looks like a breakout improvement. But the key is discerning whether something profound has changed, or if this is a just a one-off boost.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. It's noted that Basilea Pharmaceutica's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. Basilea Pharmaceutica shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 5.7% to 39%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Basilea Pharmaceutica Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Basilea Pharmaceutica followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. Indeed, they hold CHF18m worth of its stock. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Even though that's only about 3.1% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Should You Add Basilea Pharmaceutica To Your Watchlist?

Basilea Pharmaceutica's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So at the surface level, Basilea Pharmaceutica is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Basilea Pharmaceutica (2 are significant) you should be aware of.

