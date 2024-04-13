With EPS Growth And More, BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Makes An Interesting Case

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide BayCom with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is BayCom Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Impressively, BayCom has grown EPS by 28% per year, compound, in the last three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. It's noted that BayCom's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. While we note BayCom achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 6.3% to US$103m. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of BayCom's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are BayCom Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. So it is good to see that BayCom insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. To be specific, they have US$13m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. As a percentage, this totals to 5.7% of the shares on issue for the business, an appreciable amount considering the market cap.

Is BayCom Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors, BayCom's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in BayCom's continuing strength. On the balance of its merits, solid EPS growth and company insiders who are aligned with the shareholders would indicate a business that is worthy of further research. You still need to take note of risks, for example - BayCom has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

