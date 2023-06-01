With EPS Growth And More, Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires (ETR:BIJ) Makes An Interesting Case

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires (ETR:BIJ). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Quickly Is Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires Increasing Earnings Per Share?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Over the last three years, Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires has grown EPS by 12% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The good news is that Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 16.3 percentage points to 17%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

While it's always good to see growing profits, you should always remember that a weak balance sheet could come back to bite. So check Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires' balance sheet strength, before getting too excited.

Are Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Theory would suggest that it's an encouraging sign to see high insider ownership of a company, since it ties company performance directly to the financial success of its management. So those who are interested in Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires will be delighted to know that insiders have shown their belief, holding a large proportion of the company's shares. Actually, with 50% of the company to their names, insiders are profoundly invested in the business. Shareholders and speculators should be reassured by this kind of alignment, as it suggests the business will be run for the benefit of shareholders. This insider holding amounts to That means they have plenty of their own capital riding on the performance of the business!

While it's always good to see some strong conviction in the company from insiders through heavy investment, it's also important for shareholders to ask if management compensation policies are reasonable. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires with market caps between €188m and €751m is about €825k.

The Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires CEO received €532k in compensation for the year ending December 2021. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Should You Add Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires To Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires is that it is growing profits. Earnings growth might be the main attraction for Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires, but the fun does not stop there. Boasting both modest CEO pay and considerable insider ownership, you'd argue this one is worthy of the watchlist, at least. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires (at least 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

