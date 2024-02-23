With EPS Growth And More, Brunel International (AMS:BRNL) Makes An Interesting Case

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Brunel International (AMS:BRNL). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Brunel International Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years Brunel International's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Brunel International's EPS skyrocketed from €0.52 to €0.77, in just one year; a result that's bound to bring a smile to shareholders. That's a impressive gain of 50%.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. EBIT margins for Brunel International remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 22% to €1.3b. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Brunel International's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Brunel International Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

As a general rule, it's worth considering how much the CEO is paid, since unreasonably high rates could be considered against the interests of shareholders. For companies with market capitalisations between €370m and €1.5b, like Brunel International, the median CEO pay is around €1.2m.

The Brunel International CEO received €1.0m in compensation for the year ending December 2022. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Is Brunel International Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that Brunel International has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Strong EPS growth is a great look for the company and reasonable CEO compensation sweetens the deal for investors ass it alludes to management being conscious of frivolous spending. Based on these factors, this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist, or even a little further research. It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for Brunel International that you need to take into consideration.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a tailored list of Dutch companies which have demonstrated growth backed by recent insider purchases.

