With EPS Growth And More, Bumitama Agri (SGX:P8Z) Makes An Interesting Case

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Bumitama Agri (SGX:P8Z). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Bumitama Agri's Improving Profits

In the last three years Bumitama Agri's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. To the delight of shareholders, Bumitama Agri's EPS soared from Rp986 to Rp1,630, over the last year. That's a impressive gain of 65%.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. The good news is that Bumitama Agri is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 7.3 percentage points to 30%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Bumitama Agri Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

The good news for Bumitama Agri shareholders is that no insiders reported selling shares in the last year. With that in mind, it's heartening that Hung Siang Lim, the Lead Independent Director of the company, paid Rp65k for shares at around Rp0.64 each. Purchases like this can help the investors understand the views of the management team; in which case they see some potential in Bumitama Agri.

Is Bumitama Agri Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors, Bumitama Agri's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Growth in EPS isn't the only striking feature with company insiders adding to their holdings being another noteworthy vote of confidence for the company. So on this analysis, Bumitama Agri is probably worth spending some time on. We should say that we've discovered 2 warning signs for Bumitama Agri (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

