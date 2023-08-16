With EPS Growth And More, Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Makes An Interesting Case

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Capital Southwest with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

View our latest analysis for Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Impressively, Capital Southwest has grown EPS by 28% per year, compound, in the last three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. It's noted that Capital Southwest's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. Capital Southwest shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 78% to 83%, and revenue is growing. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

Story continues

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Capital Southwest.

Are Capital Southwest Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

In the last twelve months Capital Southwest insiders spent US$29k on stock; good news for shareholders. While this investment may be modest, it is great considering the lack of insider selling.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Capital Southwest bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. To be specific, they have US$42m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Even though that's only about 4.8% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Is Capital Southwest Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that Capital Southwest has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Furthermore, company insiders have been adding to their significant stake in the company. These things considered, this is one stock worth watching. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 4 warning signs for Capital Southwest (3 are a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of.

Keen growth investors love to see insider buying. Thankfully, Capital Southwest isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.