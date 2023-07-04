With EPS Growth And More, Comvita (NZSE:CVT) Makes An Interesting Case

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Comvita (NZSE:CVT). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Comvita's Improving Profits

In the last three years Comvita's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Comvita's EPS shot up from NZ$0.14 to NZ$0.19; a result that's bound to keep shareholders happy. That's a commendable gain of 41%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Comvita shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 7.4% to 11%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

Are Comvita Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Comvita shares worth a considerable sum. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at NZ$56m. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. That amounts to 25% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Is Comvita Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Comvita's strong EPS growth. This EPS growth rate is something the company should be proud of, and so it's no surprise that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. Even so, be aware that Comvita is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

