With EPS Growth And More, Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Makes An Interesting Case

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Deckers Outdoor's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Shareholders will be happy to know that Deckers Outdoor's EPS has grown 27% each year, compound, over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. EBIT margins for Deckers Outdoor remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 15% to US$3.6b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Deckers Outdoor Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Deckers Outdoor has a market capitalisation of US$14b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$133m. We note that this amounts to 0.9% of the company, which may be small owing to the sheer size of Deckers Outdoor but it's still worth mentioning. This should still be a great incentive for management to maximise shareholder value.

Does Deckers Outdoor Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Deckers Outdoor has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in Deckers Outdoor's continuing strength. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research, so it would seem that it's a good stock to follow. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Deckers Outdoor you should be aware of.

