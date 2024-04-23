With EPS Growth And More, Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Makes An Interesting Case

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Diversified Royalty Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. It certainly is nice to see that Diversified Royalty has managed to grow EPS by 33% per year over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Diversified Royalty maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 25% to CA$56m. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Diversified Royalty Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

We note that Diversified Royalty insiders spent CA$272k on stock, over the last year; in contrast, we didn't see any selling. That paints the company in a nice light, as it signals that its leaders are feeling confident in where the company is heading. It is also worth noting that it was Director Johnny Ciampi who made the biggest single purchase, worth CA$266k, paying CA$2.66 per share.

Does Diversified Royalty Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Diversified Royalty's strong EPS growth. Not only is that growth rate rather juicy, but the insider buying adds fuel to the fire. In essence, your time will not be wasted checking out Diversified Royalty in more detail. Before you take the next step you should know about the 3 warning signs for Diversified Royalty (2 are significant!) that we have uncovered.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of Diversified Royalty, you'll probably love this curated collection of companies in CA that have witnessed growth alongside insider buying in the last three months.

