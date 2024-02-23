With EPS Growth And More, Dropsuite (ASX:DSE) Makes An Interesting Case

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Dropsuite (ASX:DSE). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Dropsuite's Improving Profits

Investors and investment funds chase profits, and that means share prices tend rise with positive earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Which is why EPS growth is looked upon so favourably. It's an outstanding feat for Dropsuite to have grown EPS from AU$0.00063 to AU$0.0028 in just one year. While it's difficult to sustain growth at that level, it bodes well for the company's outlook for the future. But the key is discerning whether something profound has changed, or if this is a just a one-off boost.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The music to the ears of Dropsuite shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 3.0% to 5.6% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Dropsuite Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. So it is good to see that Dropsuite insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at AU$40m. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Those holdings account for over 20% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Is Dropsuite Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Dropsuite's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So at the surface level, Dropsuite is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for Dropsuite that we have uncovered.

