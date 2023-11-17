With EPS Growth And More, East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Makes An Interesting Case

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

East West Bancorp's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Shareholders will be happy to know that East West Bancorp's EPS has grown 29% each year, compound, over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Our analysis has highlighted that East West Bancorp's revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. While we note East West Bancorp achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 15% to US$2.3b. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are East West Bancorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

The US$289k worth of shares that insiders sold during the last 12 months pales in comparison to the US$2.1m they spent on acquiring shares in the company. This bodes well for East West Bancorp as it highlights the fact that those who are important to the company having a lot of faith in its future. It is also worth noting that it was Chairman Dominic Ng who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$501k, paying US$42.62 per share.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for East West Bancorp is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Holding US$83m worth of stock in the company is no laughing matter and insiders will be committed in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. That's certainly enough to let shareholders know that management will be very focussed on long term growth.

Should You Add East West Bancorp To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that East West Bancorp has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Not only that, but we can see that insiders both own a lot of, and are buying more shares in the company. So it's fair to say that this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. Still, you should learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with East West Bancorp.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

