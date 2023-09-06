With EPS Growth And More, Eden Berhad (KLSE:EDEN) Makes An Interesting Case

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Eden Berhad (KLSE:EDEN), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Eden Berhad's Improving Profits

Investors and investment funds chase profits, and that means share prices tend rise with positive earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. So a growing EPS generally brings attention to a company in the eyes of prospective investors. It is awe-striking that Eden Berhad's EPS went from RM0.0032 to RM0.057 in just one year. Even though that growth rate may not be repeated, that looks like a breakout improvement. But the key is discerning whether something profound has changed, or if this is a just a one-off boost.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Eden Berhad maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 155% to RM152m. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Eden Berhad isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of RM78m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Eden Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Theory would suggest that it's an encouraging sign to see high insider ownership of a company, since it ties company performance directly to the financial success of its management. So as you can imagine, the fact that Eden Berhad insiders own a significant number of shares certainly is appealing. In fact, they own 49% of the shares, making insiders a very influential shareholder group. Those who are comforted by solid insider ownership like this should be happy, as it implies that those running the business are genuinely motivated to create shareholder value. Of course, Eden Berhad is a very small company, with a market cap of only RM78m. So this large proportion of shares owned by insiders only amounts to RM38m. That's not a huge stake in absolute terms, but it should help keep insiders aligned with other shareholders.

Is Eden Berhad Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Eden Berhad's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So at the surface level, Eden Berhad is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Eden Berhad (1 doesn't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

