With EPS Growth And More, Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Makes An Interesting Case

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Ethan Allen Interiors' Improving Profits

In the last three years Ethan Allen Interiors' earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Ethan Allen Interiors' EPS has risen over the last 12 months, growing from US$3.54 to US$4.41. That's a 25% gain; respectable growth in the broader scheme of things.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. The music to the ears of Ethan Allen Interiors shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 15% to 17% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Ethan Allen Interiors.

Are Ethan Allen Interiors Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. So it is good to see that Ethan Allen Interiors insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Given insiders own a significant chunk of shares, currently valued at US$61m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. This would indicate that the goals of shareholders and management are one and the same.

Should You Add Ethan Allen Interiors To Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, Ethan Allen Interiors is a growing business, which is encouraging. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. That combination is very appealing. So yes, we do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Ethan Allen Interiors you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

