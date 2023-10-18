With EPS Growth And More, Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Makes An Interesting Case

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Exchange Income (TSE:EIF). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Exchange Income's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. It certainly is nice to see that Exchange Income has managed to grow EPS by 19% per year over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Exchange Income shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 9.7% to 12%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Exchange Income.

Are Exchange Income Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

We do note that, in the last year, insiders sold CA$285k worth of shares. But that's far less than the CA$3.8m insiders spent purchasing stock. This bodes well for Exchange Income as it highlights the fact that those who are important to the company having a lot of faith in its future. It is also worth noting that it was Independent Director Gary Buckley who made the biggest single purchase, worth CA$3.0m, paying CA$52.25 per share.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Exchange Income is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Indeed, they hold CA$45m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. While their ownership only accounts for 2.1%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.

Should You Add Exchange Income To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Exchange Income has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Not only that, but we can see that insiders both own a lot of, and are buying more shares in the company. These things considered, this is one stock worth watching. Before you take the next step you should know about the 3 warning signs for Exchange Income (1 can't be ignored!) that we have uncovered.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

