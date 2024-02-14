With EPS Growth And More, Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Makes An Interesting Case

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Fair Isaac with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Fair Isaac Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Impressively, Fair Isaac has grown EPS by 26% per year, compound, in the last three years. This has no doubt fuelled the optimism that sees the stock trading on a high multiple of earnings.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. EBIT margins for Fair Isaac remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 11% to US$1.6b. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Fair Isaac Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Fair Isaac has a market capitalisation of US$32b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But thanks to their investment in the company, it's pleasing to see that there are still incentives to align their actions with the shareholders. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$883m. Investors will appreciate management having this amount of skin in the game as it shows their commitment to the company's future.

Should You Add Fair Isaac To Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Fair Isaac's strong EPS growth. This EPS growth rate is something the company should be proud of, and so it's no surprise that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Fair Isaac you should be aware of.

